Pak Army Provides Free Eye Care Facility To Over 1,400 Patients In KP
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) In a humanitarian effort, the Pakistan Army organized a four-day free eye surgical camp in Mohmand district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, providing essential eye care to over 1,400 patients.
The camp, held with the support of Al Shifa Eye Trust, offered free screenings, surgeries, and medication to residents of the far flung area, ptv reported on Monday.
During the camp, 885 men, 544 women, and 245 children received free eye screening.
A total of 754 patients were provided with free spectacles, and over 1,100 patients received free medication.
The camp aimed to address the lack of access to quality eye care in the region, where patients often have to travel long distances for treatment. The local community expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for organizing the camp, which brought much-needed medical attention to their doorstep.
The initiative is part of the Pakistan Army's efforts to extend basic health facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, promoting health and well-being in the region.
