Pak Army provides medical aid in Shigar dist

(@FahadShabbir)

Pak Army provided medical aid to more than 850 patients during a 2-day free medical camp in Dasu village of Shigar district

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Pak Army provided medical aid to more than 850 patients during a 2-day free medical camp in Dasu village of Shigar district.

The camp included six personnel from District Health Department of Shigar and 30 personnel from Pak Army Medical Corps, including a General Physician, a Medical Specialist, a Surgical Specialist and a Dental Surgeon, said a press release issued by ISPR. The patients included 377 medical and surgical male patient, 235 women and 201 children, while free dental care was provided to 62 dental patients.

In addition, 150 laboratory tests were performed. Free medicine, hand sanitizers, face masks, toothbrushes and toothpaste were distributed to the people of the area.

Awareness lectures on disease prevention, personal hygiene and dental hygiene were also organized for the locals.

The Health Department of Shigar District fully supported Pak Army Medical Corps in organizing the free medical camp.