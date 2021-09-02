UrduPoint.com

Pak Army Provides Medical Aid In Shigar Dist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:07 PM

Pak Army provides medical aid in Shigar dist

Pak Army provided medical aid to more than 850 patients during a 2-day free medical camp in Dasu village of Shigar district

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Pak Army provided medical aid to more than 850 patients during a 2-day free medical camp in Dasu village of Shigar district.

The camp included six personnel from District Health Department of Shigar and 30 personnel from Pak Army Medical Corps, including a General Physician, a Medical Specialist, a Surgical Specialist and a Dental Surgeon, said a press release issued by ISPR. The patients included 377 medical and surgical male patient, 235 women and 201 children, while free dental care was provided to 62 dental patients.

In addition, 150 laboratory tests were performed. Free medicine, hand sanitizers, face masks, toothbrushes and toothpaste were distributed to the people of the area.

Awareness lectures on disease prevention, personal hygiene and dental hygiene were also organized for the locals.

The Health Department of Shigar District fully supported Pak Army Medical Corps in organizing the free medical camp.

Related Topics

Army ISPR Male Women From

Recent Stories

PM directs for establishment, activation of One Wi ..

PM directs for establishment, activation of One Window Services Portal

3 minutes ago
 UAE is approaching food security with an innovativ ..

UAE is approaching food security with an innovative, sustainable mindset: Sara A ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia reports 18,985 new coronavirus cases

Russia reports 18,985 new coronavirus cases

9 minutes ago
 Torkham border fully operational round the clock: ..

Torkham border fully operational round the clock: Commandant Khyber Rifle

1 minute ago
 Issues With Defining Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Agend ..

Issues With Defining Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Agenda Remain - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Afaq Sultan's song hits new heights of fame on soc ..

Afaq Sultan's song hits new heights of fame on social media

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.