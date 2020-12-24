Pak army provides medical aid to 696 patients in kharmang district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Army provided medical aid to 696 patients during a free medical camp in Mahmoosh Thing village of Khurramang district

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Army provided medical aid to 696 patients during a free medical camp in Mahmoosh Thing village of Khurramang district.

A press release issued by ISPR stated that during the camp, 696 different types of patients were treated by medical specialists, surgical specialists and dental surgeons.

The patients included 175 medical and surgical patients, 150 children, 186 women and 185 dental patients.

43 laboratory tests and X-rays were also done in the camp. Free medicines were distributed to needy people in the area and ration packs were distributed to widows and orphans.

In addition, face masks were distributed among the people. Awareness lectures on disease prevention, personal hygiene and dental hygiene were also organized for the local people.