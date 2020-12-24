UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army Provides Medical Aid To 696 Patients In Kharmang District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:42 PM

Pak army provides medical aid to 696 patients in kharmang district

The Pakistan Army provided medical aid to 696 patients during a free medical camp in Mahmoosh Thing village of Khurramang district

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Army provided medical aid to 696 patients during a free medical camp in Mahmoosh Thing village of Khurramang district.

A press release issued by ISPR stated that during the camp, 696 different types of patients were treated by medical specialists, surgical specialists and dental surgeons.

The patients included 175 medical and surgical patients, 150 children, 186 women and 185 dental patients.

43 laboratory tests and X-rays were also done in the camp. Free medicines were distributed to needy people in the area and ration packs were distributed to widows and orphans.

In addition, face masks were distributed among the people. Awareness lectures on disease prevention, personal hygiene and dental hygiene were also organized for the local people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR Women

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

16 minutes ago

AJK LA approves 14th Amendment Act 2020 in the Sta ..

4 minutes ago

Govt vigilant on new variant of SARS COV-2

4 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

4 minutes ago

Iran warns Trump against 'adventurism'

8 minutes ago

Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.