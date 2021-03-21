UrduPoint.com
Pak Army Racks Up Gold Medal In International Adventure Competition

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 08:40 PM

Pak Army racks up gold medal in International Adventure Competition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army team claimed gold medal in International Adventure Competition that concluded in Nepal on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here the four-day competition was aimed at testing physical endurance and mental agility of participants and included cross country running, cycling and rafting.

Pakistan Army participated in the event for first time. A total of 20 teams participated in the event. In international category Pakistan Army team clinched gold medal.

