Pak Army Ready To Lesson India: Aleem Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan has given a strong and effective response to India’s unilateral provocations.
He emphasized that India must not remain under any false assumptions as Pakistan’s Armed Forces are always ready to lesson India and deliver a decisive blow to any aggression and if the time comes, the nation’s 240 million citizens will stand united as an unbreakable wall against any threat, said a press release.
In his rebuttal, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan underscored that India has consistently attempted to destabilize the region through conspiracies. Before leveling baseless accusations against Pakistan, the Modi Government must take a hard look at its own actions, he added.
Abdul Aleem Khan said that India's involvement in terrorist activities, both in Pakistan and other countries is no longer a secret.
Federal Minister added that the Pakistani Government has issued a strong and clear response to India’s disregard for diplomatic norms and international principles. From Khyber to Karachi, the people of Pakistan are filled with intense patriotic fervor and they will never allow any hostile force to cast a malicious eye on their homeland, he added.
Abdul Aleem Khan further stated that India’s extremist policies are a deliberate attempt to divert global attention from its internal challenges.
He warned that the Modi Government must abandon its delusions, any attempt at intrusion or aggression will be met with a stern and unforgettable response from Pakistan.
Reaffirming his Party’s stance, the IPP President declared full support for the Federal Government’s decisions and the official statement issued today.
He assured that the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party stands shoulder to shoulder with the Armed Forces of Pakistan in the defense of the nation.
