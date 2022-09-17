Pak Army relief efforts in full swing in DG Khan, Rajanpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The relief operation launched by Pakistan Army in flood affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur is in full swing.

According to official sources, the efforts are aimed at achieving relative normalcy in the affected areas as early as possible.

Pakistan Army has set up tent villages in Rajanpur as part of a relief programme to provide shelter for the flood affectees.

Meanwhile, medical units and relief teams already deputed in the areas are also reaching out in far-flung areas of Koh-e-Sulaiman to provide necessary medical care and ration packs at door steps to the affected people.