Pak Army Render Great Sacrifices For Motherland:ED Lok Virsa

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali Khan Kushvaha on Sunday said that the role of Pakistan armed forces has been extensive over so many years, presenting great sacrifices for motherland.            On occasion of Defense Day, he said"6th September is the day when our national armed forces successfully defended the attack of Indian forces on our country in the 1965 war. "     He said that the "Army in Pakistan is most organized and powerful institution of a state.

Whole nation stand side by side with our army".                                                          He said "We salute the patriotism and sacrifices of our forces. He added that nation is grateful to army beyond measures."               "We should always be ready for our defense,we couldn't be reckless from our rights and if someone try to be aggressive we should be ready to retaliate,"he stated.

                         He said that Pakistan armed forces have been waging a war against terrorism and extremism in the country for years.                                     He said that nation should celebrate Defense Day with zeal and passion to remember the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani armed forces in the 1965 war.                    Talha said that Pakistani army fought with great valour adding that their weapons were the most powerful of all bravery,courage,compassion and the love of their homeland and they were receiving countless prayers from the whole nation.                395

More Stories From Pakistan

