Open Menu

Pak Army Rendered Great Sacrifices For Country's Defence; Rana Mashhood

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Pak Army rendered great sacrifices for country's defence; Rana Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Friday said that the Pakistan Army is the pride of the nation and contributed great sacrifices in defending the country against external threats.

In a message marking Pakistan's Defence and Martyrs’ Day, he said that September 6 was the day of remarkable courage and strategic skill, Pakistan’s military demonstrated against the Indian troops.

Rana paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers who thwarted the enemy’s attempts to harm Pakistan, adding "The day reflects our nation's strong commitment to defending its sovereignty".

Recognizing the patriotism, determination, and courage of the country’s soldiers, he reaffirmed the nation’s firm support for its armed forces in fulfilling their duty to protect Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed September

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

19 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

19 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

19 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

21 hours ago
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

21 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

21 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

21 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

22 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

23 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan