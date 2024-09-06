Pak Army Rendered Great Sacrifices For Country's Defence; Rana Mashhood
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Friday said that the Pakistan Army is the pride of the nation and contributed great sacrifices in defending the country against external threats.
In a message marking Pakistan's Defence and Martyrs’ Day, he said that September 6 was the day of remarkable courage and strategic skill, Pakistan’s military demonstrated against the Indian troops.
Rana paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers who thwarted the enemy’s attempts to harm Pakistan, adding "The day reflects our nation's strong commitment to defending its sovereignty".
Recognizing the patriotism, determination, and courage of the country’s soldiers, he reaffirmed the nation’s firm support for its armed forces in fulfilling their duty to protect Pakistan.
