Pak Army, Respective Departments Carry On Relief, Rehabilitation Work In Flood Affected Areas Of Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 09:13 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) are engaged in rehabilitation and relief activities for the flood victims in respective areas of Balochistan. In the flood-affected areas, Pakistan Army and FC Jawans are working day and night in the rehabilitation and relief activities of the victims along with the civil administration.

According to press release issued here on Saturday, about 14 relief camps are working in the flood affected areas of Kohlu, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Jafarabad, Naseerabad, Sahabatpur and Jhal Magsi where cooked food and significant items were provided to 12,344 flood victims along with other facilities.

Besides, ration packets are also being delivered to the affectees by helicopters in the flood hit areas.

During the last 24 hours, 4,044 victims were provided rations in Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Bela, Sabi, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad and other districts besides 4,320 bottles of water, 533 bags of flour, 360 edible oil cartons, tea, tents, blankets, 3000 mosquito nets and other items have also been distributed among the deserving victims.

On behalf of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, six collection points were established in Quetta, Chaman, Nushki and Dalbandin for flood victims. To conduct survey about property losses, 10 teams have completed their 94 percent task in Lasbela district. During last 24 hours, Pakistan Army and FC have set up 63 Free Medical Camps to control epidemics and other diseases in the flood affected districts wherein 14946 patients were treated.

Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, Coast Guard, National Highway Authority and civil administration are making efforts to restore the means of transportation and have successfully opened all the highways of the province for traffic.

