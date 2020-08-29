UrduPoint.com
Pak Army ‘s Relief Operation Continues In Rain-hit Areas Of Karachi

At least seven people died and several others injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Punjab while Met Office predicted more monsoon rains till Sunday.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) Pakistan Army is busy in rescue and relief activities to help people stranded in different parts of the metropolitan city due to heavy rain.

Pakistan Army established 32 medical camps at different points in the metropolitan along with the civil administration, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It also said that 56 relief camps were set up besides three mobile hospitals to aid the affected people in Qayyumabad, Surjani and Saadi Town.

Armed forces conducted relief operations in Dadu, Badin and Hyderabad.

As many as 350 people were evacuated to safety in Dadu besides distributing food items among the rain-hit people.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Navy also established a medical camp in Badin while relief efforts were being conducted in five affected villages.

On other hand, Seven people including two children lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Punjab as monsoon rains continued in the province.

The low-lying areas flooded with rain water and electricity supply was disrupted by the downpours. According to latest reports, roof of a house collapsed near Saggian bridge in Lahore killing four persons whereas it was feared that several others were trapped under the debris. Lahore commissioner said that rescue operation would soon be completed.

Electricity supply to various parts of Lahore disrupted after 45 feeders of the Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) tripped which huge difficulties for the people. Besides it, traffic remained jam in many areas and streets were overflowing with rain water.

Met Office forecast that monsoon rain would continue in Lahore till Sunday.

