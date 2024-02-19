Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces Conduct Joint Military Exercise
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2024 | 12:36 PM
Both the forces actively participated in the training which involved Combined Battle PT, Small Scale Operations, Room Clearance, Close Marksmanship and Firing and Repelling.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2024) Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces conducted a joint military training exercise at Muzaffargarh Field Firing Range.
Both the forces actively participated in the training which involved Combined Battle PT, Small Scale Operations, Room Clearance, Close Marksmanship and Firing and Repelling.
Cobra helicopters also participated in these exercises.
The two forces underwent intensive training to master helicopter mounting and dismounting exercises in the context of terrorism.
These training exercises will provide a unique opportunity for Pakistan Army and the Royal Saudi Land Forces to align their strengths, exchange expertise and enhance their military capabilities.
Recent Stories
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A man shot dead in village Manawan, Lahore31 seconds ago
-
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM7 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt provides civic facilities at Fatima Jinnah Park10 minutes ago
-
Gandapur, Atif, Shahram reach PHC for bail10 minutes ago
-
Another spell of heavy rain, snowfall to hit country from 25 Feb: Met official10 minutes ago
-
Heavy downpour disrupts power supply in KP; PESCO deploys field staff20 minutes ago
-
Party leadership to decide joining of political party for formation of KP govt: Gandapur20 minutes ago
-
Railways finalize plan to procure 230 passengers coaches30 minutes ago
-
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearance of petitioner31 minutes ago
-
Re-polling smoothly underway in NA-4350 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 service handles 158 emergencies last week50 minutes ago
-
Seven-day anti-polio drive from March 2 in provincial capital1 hour ago