Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

Both the forces actively participated in the training which involved Combined Battle PT, Small Scale Operations, Room Clearance, Close Marksmanship and Firing and Repelling.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2024) Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces conducted a joint military training exercise at Muzaffargarh Field Firing Range.

Cobra helicopters also participated in these exercises.

The two forces underwent intensive training to master helicopter mounting and dismounting exercises in the context of terrorism.

These training exercises will provide a unique opportunity for Pakistan Army and the Royal Saudi Land Forces to align their strengths, exchange expertise and enhance their military capabilities.