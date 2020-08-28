Pak Army sets 3 mobile hospitals, 32 medical camps with civil admin in Karachi: ISPR

Pakistan Army relief and rescue efforts continue to help flood victims and established 32 Medical camps with civil administration in various areas including 3 Army Mobile hospital at Sarjani Town, Qayyumabad and Saadi Town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army relief and rescue efforts continue to help flood victims and established 32 Medical camps with civil administration in various areas including 3 Army mobile hospital at Sarjani Town, Qayyumabad and Saadi Town.

All areas of Karachi were severely affected due to heavy rains disrupting civic life where 56 relief camps have been established in coordination with civil administration to help stranded people, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

However, dewatering carried out at 9 locations. Pakistan Army troops were busy in shifting people to safer places where cooked meal was being provided to affected people in various areas struck due to heavy rains.

The details of rescue and relief efforts were 50 bedded hospital in Surjani.

Rain Emergency Medical Camps at following places as 3 camps at Lyari, 2 camps at Garden, 2 camp at Clifton, 2 camps at Kemari, 1 camp at Saddar, 3 camps at Gulberg, 5 camps at Kachi Abadi, 4 camps at Liaqatabad, 4 camps at Malir District, 2 camps at Korangi District, 4 camps at East District ( Gulzar e Hijri).

In Hyderabad, the relief operation in Latif Abad was in process and dewatering at two locations had been undertaken. However, cooked meal was being provided to affected population.

In Dadu, Army troops evacuated more than 350 people to safer places struck in flood hit areas. Cooked meal provided to people affected due to rains.

In Badin, 5 villages have been flooded where Pakistan Navy medical camp established to provide necessary medical care.