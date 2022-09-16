Pak Army sets up free medical camps in Dassu, District Shiger

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army established free medical camps in Dassu, District Shiger where teams of expert doctors provided free medical treatment and medicine to people.

Pakistan Army also distributed medicine packages to local dispensary. Ration packs were also distributed among needy people, said a press release on Friday.

To encourage the students Pak army distributed stationary items among the students.