PAK Army sets up Medical camps at LOC

The Medical Core of Pakistan Army has set up Medical camps in two different union councils including Nokot and Banamula of Lepa valley near LOC on Saturday

MUZAFFARABaD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The Medical Core of Pakistan Army has set up Medical camps in two different union councils including Nokot and Banamula of Lepa valley near LOC on Saturday.

PAK Army doctors conducted examination of the patients and provided treatment facilities to hundreds of the people including men, women, children and elderly people in these remote areas of AJK, a press release said.

The patients were given free medicines and other medical facilities. The local people commended the PAK Army for setting up such free medical camps and prayed for the success of PAK Army at every front. The local Commander of PAK Army visited the free medical camps and ensured the people of the area that such medical camps would be established again in future with routine exercise to provide medical facilities to the people at their doorsteps.