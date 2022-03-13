Pak Army setup medical camp in Miranshah

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2022 | 09:00 PM

MIRANSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) ::District Administration North Waziristan, Pak Army Headquarters 7-Division and MS, District Headquarters Hospital Miranshah organized a free medical camp in Syedgai Tehsil Ghulam Khan.

A total of 961 patients were examined by medical specialists, pediatric specialists, surgeons, gynecologists and general physicians in the medical camp.

This includes 510 women and 451 men. All patients were given free medicine.

The people of the area appreciated the efforts of the district administration, Pakistan Army and MSDHQ Hospital. Similar camps will also be organized in other parts of the district to provide health services to the people at their doorsteps.

