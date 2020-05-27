Pak Army shoots down Indian spying quadcopter

Pakistan Army on Wednesday shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army on Wednesday shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The quadcopter had intruded 650 meters on Pakistan's side of the LoC, said Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

He said intrusion by the Indian spying quadcopter is Saffron terrorism.