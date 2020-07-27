UrduPoint.com
Pak Army Shots Down Indian Spy Quadcopter In Pandu Sector

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:26 AM

Pak army shots down Indian spy quadcopter in Pandu sector

The Indian quadcopter has intruded 200 meters on Paksian’s side of the line of control and this is the 10th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) Pakistan Army shot down another Indian spy drone that intruded into the country’s airspace in Pandu sector along Line of Control (LoC) here on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) confirmed the Pakistan army’s move to shot down Indian spy quadcopter.

It tweeted: “#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Pandu Sector along LOC. The quadcopter had intruded 200 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC. This is 10th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year.

