Pak Army soldier embraces martyrdom in result of Indian army firing at LoC  

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2020) Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kailer and Rakhchikri sectors along Line of Control (LoC) here on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops targeted Pakistan Army posts with automatic and heavy weapons in Kailer sector. Pakistan Army, however, responded effectively resulting in heavy losses to Indian troops.

During exchange of intense fire, 34 years Lance Naik Ali Baz, resident of District Karak, embraced shahadat.

In Rakchikri Sector, Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civilian population in which 16 year old girl and a 52 woman were martyred while a 10 years boy and 55 years woman got injured due to indiscriminate fire in Kirni village.

Earlier, COAS visited forward troops along Line of Control (LOC), briefed about latest situation, Indian troops frequent CFVs deliberately targeting innocent civilians along LOC and Pakistan Army’s response.

COAS lauded officers & men for continued vigilance and professionalism.

DG ISPR said that DG ISPR said: “Blatant atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces on innocent Kashmiris & unethical targeting of civil population in AJ&K is unacceptable. Indian provocations are a threat to regional peace and stability. Indian Army shall always get befitting response to CFVs,”.

It also said: “COAS also appreciated the formation for strict adherence to #COVID-19 protocols and proactive assistance to Govt of AJ&K in fighting Corona. “Army will continue to support national effort against pandemic,”.