UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army Soldier Martyred As Indian Army Resort To Unprovoked CFV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Pak Army soldier martyred as Indian Army resort to unprovoked CFV

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Wednesday as the Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the line of control (LOC) in Bedori Sector targeting Pakistan army posts and civil population.

The Pakistan Army responded effectively to the Indian troops CFV and there were reports of heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material.

During exchange of intense fire, Havaldar Liaqat, age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal, embraced martyrdom, an ISPR press release.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Fire Army Exchange Line Of Control ISPR Chakwal

Recent Stories

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

21 minutes ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

51 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

1 hour ago

No coercive measures against two mills: Lahore Hig ..

42 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner for widening scope of farmer's ..

43 seconds ago

Police arrest 32 suspects in Swabi search operatio ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.