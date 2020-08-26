UrduPoint.com
Pak Army Steps In For Rescue Operation After Heavy Rain Lashes Karachi, Other Parts Of Sindh

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:08 AM

Pak Army steps in for rescue operation after heavy rain lashes Karachi, other parts of Sindh

Three people died and many others injured after heavy rain caused urban flooding in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2020) At least three people lost their lives after heavy rain lashed Karachi city and other parts of the Sindh province, the official sources said on Wednesday.

Several areas including the main artery—Shahrah-e-Faisal—inundated into at least three-feat water as the drainage system completely failed to work out. As a result, the residents of Karachi, Thatta, Hyderabad and Tharparkar suffered yet another day of prolonged power outages and inundated road as heavy rainfall lashed southern Pakistan.

People left their vehicles stranded on the roads after their engines stopped functioning after the rain water. Electricity supply suspended in many parts of the city as soon as the rain started.

Roads, streets and low-lying areas turned into pools and rivers in Karachi.

Taking notice of the situation, Sindh Chief Minister declared emergency in the province.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also took notice of the situation and ordered the corps to start rescue operations.

Army, Rangers and Pak Navy alongwith civil administration rescue teams were busy in evacuating people to safer places.

Pak Navy teams rescued people stranded in rain water in Dadabhai colony, Madina Town, Yar Mohammad Goth and other parts of the city.

People residing along Malir River and Sukhan river were also shifted to safer places as water entered in residential areas.

