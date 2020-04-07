Pak Army Tank unit starts blood donation campaign for thalassemia patients

Pakistan Army Jawan of Tank Unit has started blood donation campaign for the thalassemia patients purely on humanitarian grounds amid coronavirus outbreak

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army Jawan of Tank Unit has started blood donation campaign for the thalassemia patients purely on humanitarian grounds amid coronavirus outbreak.

Civil Society has lauded the services of Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen. Nauman and Inspector General FC South Major Gen Azhar Abbasi and Sector Commander South Brig. Neak Nam in this regard.

Talking to media, Civil Society Members said that Pakistan Army was fully cooperating with district administration to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

They said that Pak Army was taking practical steps to secure the people in this testing and difficult time.

Thalassemia patients were facing hardships due to shortage of blood amid coronavirus pandemic and lockdown situation.

The people of Tank highly praised Pak Army for initiating blood donation campaign to overcome the shortage of blood for thalassemia, adding that Pakistan Army has always come forward to support and extend maximum cooperation and rescue people from such issues.