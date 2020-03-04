Pak-army teams remains in tehsils of Shaheed Benazirabad till March 12

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmad Jafar in a statement for the information of youths of the district said that the Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Hyderabad team would remain in the tehsils of Shaheed Benazirabad district from March 9 to March 12, 2020

The Pakistan Army recruitment team would visit Town Committee Qazi Ahmed on March 09, Town Committee Daur on March 10, Municipal Committee Nawabshah on March 11 and on March 12 the team would visit Town Committee Sakrand.

Announced said that the aspirant candidates between the age of years six months to 24 years having minimum education Matric with chest 78.83 centimeters, height 5 feet 6 inches, shall bring with them B-Form, original CNIC of self or his father, Domicile, PRC, Matriculation or Intermediate Mark Sheet, school Leaving Certificate or Matriculation Certificate and 4 passport size photographs .

Desiring candidates for more information are advised to contact Phone No. 0222787258 of Pak Army Recruitment Center Hyderabad.