UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-army Teams Remains In Tehsils Of Shaheed Benazirabad Till March 12

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:33 PM

Pak-army teams remains in tehsils of Shaheed Benazirabad till March 12

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmad Jafar in a statement for the information of youths of the district said that the Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Hyderabad team would remain in the tehsils of Shaheed Benazirabad district from March 9 to March 12, 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmad Jafar in a statement for the information of youths of the district said that the Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Hyderabad team would remain in the tehsils of Shaheed Benazirabad district from March 9 to March 12, 2020.

The Pakistan Army recruitment team would visit Town Committee Qazi Ahmed on March 09, Town Committee Daur on March 10, Municipal Committee Nawabshah on March 11 and on March 12 the team would visit Town Committee Sakrand.

Announced said that the aspirant candidates between the age of years six months to 24 years having minimum education Matric with chest 78.83 centimeters, height 5 feet 6 inches, shall bring with them B-Form, original CNIC of self or his father, Domicile, PRC, Matriculation or Intermediate Mark Sheet, school Leaving Certificate or Matriculation Certificate and 4 passport size photographs .

Desiring candidates for more information are advised to contact Phone No. 0222787258 of Pak Army Recruitment Center Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Education Visit Hyderabad Nawabshah Sakrand March 2020 From

Recent Stories

LHCBA President says AGP Lahore’s office was use ..

9 minutes ago

UAE evacuates Arab nationals from China, evacuees ..

21 minutes ago

Coach Silas quits Sporting after latest defeat

9 minutes ago

Louvre museum in Paris reopens after staff end cor ..

9 minutes ago

Shameel CC, Bilal Friends enter into quarter final ..

14 minutes ago

Ukraine, US in Talks to Ensure Russia's Nord Strea ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.