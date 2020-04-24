Pak army to assist civil administration to tackle Coronavirus during Ramazan: DG ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

DG ISPR says Coronavirus is a global pandemic and Indian attempts to associate it with Muslims have failed.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa instructed Pakistan Army to help the civilian administration during the month of Ramazan here Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Director-General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa gave these direction keeping in view the situation arising out of Coronavirus.

“Chief of Army Staff (COAS) headed a special conference at General Headquarters today where the overview of the Coronavirus deployment and situation was taken into account. COAS instructed all commanders for security all boarders and carry out routine activities as per schedule,” said Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

He said that “Army Chief also directed the army to work with civil authorities to ease the difficulties being faced by the people during Ramadan. The conference also took notice of statements issued by Indian leadership with regards to Pakistan,” said Army Spokesperson Babar Iftikhar.

DG ISPR said that the confirmed cases of the virus were less than initial projections, apprehending that these cases could increase in two weeks. He said national effort against the virus is being reviewed through NCOC platform.

He said all available resources were being used on the order the government to tackle the pandemic.

“We have made a new strategy that we are taking resources to provincial, district and union council levels,” said General Babar Iftikhar.

He said that the process of delivering more than 350,000 ration packets was continued and these were purchased from the funds gathered through salaries of Pakistan Army’s employees. Soldiers decided not to take internal security allowance to help with the virus relief, he added.

Talking about Indian’s violation at the border, he said that Indian army violated border for 850, saying that Indian military used the media to promote failed propaganda against Pakistan. He said that it showed demoralisation of Indian military. India blamed Pakistan for every domestic problem it faces, he added.

"RSS extremists have violated international law and prove that India is promoting Hindutva and saffron terrorism. Saffronisation of Indian military and polity is a sad fact that the world cannot afford under present circumstances,” the DG ISPR said.

"Coronavirus is a global pandemic and Indian attempts to associate it with Muslims have failed. The political and military leadership of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan, is improving the virus situation in the region," stated.