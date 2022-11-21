Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood-hit areas: COAS

(@Abdulla99267510)

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Lasbella, where he has inaugurated a pre-fabricated village at Lal Gul Goth, constructed for flood affected people of the area who lost their homes.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army will continue its all-out efforts with support of Federal and provincial governments to expedite the rehabilitation process in flood affected areas.

He stated this during his visit to Lasbella, where he inaugurated a pre-fabricated village at Lal Gul Goth, constructed for flood affected people of the area who lost their homes.

On the occasion, the Army Chief was briefed by Director General Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar, about the progress of rehabilitation work for flood affectees.