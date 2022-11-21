UrduPoint.com

Pak Army To Continue All-out Efforts To Expedite Rehabilitation Process In Flood-hit Areas: COAS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2022 | 01:41 PM

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood-hit areas: COAS

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Lasbella, where he has inaugurated a pre-fabricated village at Lal Gul Goth, constructed for flood affected people of the area who lost their homes.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army will continue its all-out efforts with support of Federal and provincial governments to expedite the rehabilitation process in flood affected areas.

He stated this during his visit to Lasbella, where he inaugurated a pre-fabricated village at Lal Gul Goth, constructed for flood affected people of the area who lost their homes.

On the occasion, the Army Chief was briefed by Director General Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar, about the progress of rehabilitation work for flood affectees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Flood Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Progress FWO

Recent Stories

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

52 minutes ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.