Pak Army to recruit soldiers from DG Khan, Rajanpur from Mar 15 to Apr 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army is going to start process of recruitment of soldiers (sepoy) from Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts from Mar 15 to Apr 15, 2021, at DG Khan recruitment centre.

The aspirants, having completed education up to Matric level or above and of the age of seventeen and half years to 23 years, should visit DG Khan recruitment centre along with their original documents and their attested copies, a press release issued by ISPR Multan on Monday said.

Those of the age of 18 or above should bring their original computerized national identity cards (CNICs) while below 18 individuals would bring with them their original computerized form-B.

Candidates can also apply online by visiting web site 'www.joinpakarmy.gov.com' and contact officials via phone number 03404057786 for further information.