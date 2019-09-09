UrduPoint.com
Pak Army To Support Civil Admin On Ashura Day

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:10 PM

Pak Army to support civil admin on Ashura day

MULTAN, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Commander Five Armoured Corps Brig Nauman Siddique visited Control Room, established at Deputy Commissioner's office for Moharram security arrangements, here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak apprised Brig Nauman Siddique that 261 Majalis and Processions would be taken out on Moharram 10. He informed that 225 CCTV cameras had been installed at routes of the processions and majalis.

Similarly, the Control Room was linked to Control Room of Interior Ministry, set up in Lahore. The district administration had made three layer stand by arrangements of lights for the majalis and processions.

Walk through gates were installed along the routes.

Brig Nauman said that Pak army and rangers would support district administration in maintenance and promotion of peace.

He appreciated the security arrangements made by the district administration.

