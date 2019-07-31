UrduPoint.com
Pak Army To Take Measures To Protect Civilians Along LoC: ISPR

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 31st July, 2019) Pakistan Armed Forces Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that the increased Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control (LoC) indicate their frustration due to failure in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said that Pak Army shall take all measures to protect innocent civilians along LOC from Indian firing deliberately targeting them.

“Increased Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) indicate their frustration due to failure in IOJ&K. CFVs are being & shall always be effectively responded. Pak Army shall take all measures to protect innocent civilians along LOC from Indian firing deliberately targeting them,” he wrote.

Indian troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked firing of mortars and artillery guns along the LoC deliberately targeting civil population in Danna, Dhddnial, Jura, Lipa, Sharda and Shahkot Sectors, Inter Services Public Relations media release stated.

An innocent citizen Nouman Ahmed (26) embraced shahdat while nine others including women and children got injured.

All the injured have been evacuated to hospitals.

Pakistan army troops responded effectively targeting posts undertaking fire. There were reports of three Indian soldiers dead, many injured besides damage to Indian posts.

