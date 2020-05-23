UrduPoint.com
Pak-Army USR Team Sent To Speed Up Relief, Rescue Efforts: ISPR DG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:32 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar Friday said Pakistan Army Urban Search and Rescue (USR) team with special equipments and rescue specialists flown from Rawalpindi through a special C130 flight in order to speed up relief and rescue efforts.

He tweeted that 10 fire tenders were employed at the incident site and had extinguished the fire.

He said military ambulances were busy in rescuing injured and providing necessary medical care.

