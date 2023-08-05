Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2023) Pakistan's Armed Forces have expressed solidarity with the brave and resilient people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for right to self-determination according to the UN Resolutions.

A statement released by the ISPR on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal stated that continuation of inhumane military lockdown, the illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and the gross and systematic transgressions of human rights are all manifest violations of international law.

The ISPR said that such actions coupled with Indian Government’s belligerent rhetoric and hostile actions continue to perpetuate humanitarian and security crises in IIOJ&K and pose a perpetual threat to regional security.

It stressed for resolution of Kashmir dispute according to UN Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people saying it is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region.

Paying rich tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK for their supreme sacrifices, the ISPR affirmed full support of Pakistan for provision of political, moral and humanitarian support to Kashmiris in their just struggle against tyranny and illegal subjugation.