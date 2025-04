Pak Army war exercises continue following Indian false flag Pahalgam attack

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Army's war exercises continue in the wake of the Indian false flag Pahalgam attack.

Sources said that both light and heavy modern weaponry — including tanks, artillery, and infantry units are participating in the exercises.

The military exercises are being conducted in Sialkot, Narowal, Zafarwal, Shakargarh, and other areas, sources revealed.

The Pakistan Armed Forces remain resolute in defending the motherland against any aggression, they said.

Officers and Jawans of the Pakistan Armed Forces are prepared to render sacrifices for the security and defense of the country, the sources said.

The Pakistan Army remains vigilant and fully committed to its national duty.