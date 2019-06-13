UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army Win International Military Drill Competition

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:21 PM

Pak Army win international military drill competition

Pakistan Army won international military drill competition known as Pace Sticking Competition held on Thursday at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Army won international military drill competition known as Pace Sticking Competition held on Thursday at Royal Military academy Sandhurst, UK, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Pakistan army team has been winner for consecutive two years. Last year Pakistan army participated for the first time in the event. Pakistan Military Academy team represented Pakistan Army in the competition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR United Kingdom Event

Recent Stories

Twenty-One Crew of Tanker Attacked in Gulf of Oman ..

7 seconds ago

UN Welcomes Booth's Appointment as US Special Envo ..

9 seconds ago

Govt busy in improving economy despite opposition' ..

10 seconds ago

Russian General Staff Chief Underlines Importance ..

15 seconds ago

8th Wage Board meeting held

11 minutes ago

Interior Minister assures full-cooperation to Fari ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.