Pak Army win international military drill competition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Army won international military drill competition known as Pace Sticking Competition held on Thursday at Royal Military academy Sandhurst, UK , said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations ( ISPR ).

Pakistan army team has been winner for consecutive two years. Last year Pakistan army participated for the first time in the event. Pakistan Military Academy team represented Pakistan Army in the competition.