Pak Army Zibdabad Rally Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 09:17 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Municipality of Jitoi on Saturday organised the Pak Army Zibdabad rally to express solidarity with armed forces.

Assistant Commissioner Jitoi Shoeb Bosan led the rally, which was attended by a large number of citizens and employees of the municipality. The participants were carrying placards and banners eulogising the services of the armed forces for the defence of the motherland.

