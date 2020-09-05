UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army's Immortal Sacrificed Must Be Remembered On Defence Day: Saad Rafique

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:11 PM

Pak Army's immortal sacrificed must be remembered on Defence Day: Saad Rafique

Former Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said the immortal sacrifices rendered by Pak Army soldiers for the protection of the motherland should be remembered on the occasion of Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Former Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said the immortal sacrifices rendered by Pak Army soldiers for the protection of the motherland should be remembered on the occasion of Defence Day.

Talking to APP in connection with Defence Day celebrations, he said the September 6 reminds us the bravery of Pak Army soldiers, whose unmatched courage and sacrifices must be acknowledged and remembered.

On September 6, Indian Army invaded Lahore some fifty five years ago and soldiers of Pak Army retaliated with full might and repulsed the attack and not only defeated them but also occupied a huge portion of Indian territory.

/395

Related Topics

India Lahore Attack Army Khawaja Saad Rafique September Defence Day

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy reviews ways of accelerating g ..

16 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 705 new COVID-19 cases, ..

31 minutes ago

India to remember 6th Sept before any adventurism: ..

5 minutes ago

Slovakia Registers Record Number of New COVID-19 C ..

5 minutes ago

National economy improving day by day: Farukh Habi ..

5 minutes ago

Taliban Delegation for Intra-Afghan Talks Consists ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.