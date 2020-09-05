(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Former Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said the immortal sacrifices rendered by Pak Army soldiers for the protection of the motherland should be remembered on the occasion of Defence Day.

Talking to APP in connection with Defence Day celebrations, he said the September 6 reminds us the bravery of Pak Army soldiers, whose unmatched courage and sacrifices must be acknowledged and remembered.

On September 6, Indian Army invaded Lahore some fifty five years ago and soldiers of Pak Army retaliated with full might and repulsed the attack and not only defeated them but also occupied a huge portion of Indian territory.

