UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army’s Relief Efforts Continue In Rain-hit Areas Of Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:49 AM

Pak Army’s relief efforts continue in rain-hit areas of Karachi

Pakistan Army reached to the needy people trapped inside the flooded areas of Karachi while PAF distributed ration packs among 1000 families in the metropolitan city.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) Pakistan Army continued its relief efforts for the residents of Karachi who faced miseries due to heavy rain during the last couples of days, the latest reports said on Monday.

In its relief operation, Pakistan Army engineers cleared Karachi Port Trust, Mohsin Bhopali, Civic Centre, and Golimar underpass for traffic while work on Gizri underpass continued.

The soldiers also worked to help the citizens trapped in huge rain waters in different parts of the city besides dewatering at multiple locations to facilitate them. Army mobile recovery vehicles also provided help to the citizens whose cars and vehicles struck in flooded areas.

According to the latest reports, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) came to the succor of rain affected families of Karachi while keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities.

Pakistan Air Force also played important roles in different parts of the city which were badly affected by the heavy rain.

PAF officials also reached to the needy families during relief operations in affected areas inundated into heavy rain water.

In the first phase ration packs were delivered in various low lying areas in the vicinity of PAF Base Faisal and PAF Base Masroor, including Grex, Masroor Colony, Budhni Goth, Haji Muhammad Goth, Musharraf Colony, Bilal Colony, Shah Faisal Colony and Al-Falah Society, it further said.

“Around 1000 families were provided ration packs during the relief efforts by PAF,” the officials added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pervez Musharraf Army Water Mobile Vehicles Traffic Shah Faisal Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Heavy rain is likely to hit most parts of Pakistan ..

20 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercept Houthi bomb-laden drone s ..

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kyrgyzstani President on ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Malaysian King on Indepen ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 31 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.