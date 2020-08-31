Pak Army’s relief efforts continue in rain-hit areas of Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Army reached to the needy people trapped inside the flooded areas of Karachi while PAF distributed ration packs among 1000 families in the metropolitan city.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) Pakistan Army continued its relief efforts for the residents of Karachi who faced miseries due to heavy rain during the last couples of days, the latest reports said on Monday.

In its relief operation, Pakistan Army engineers cleared Karachi Port Trust, Mohsin Bhopali, Civic Centre, and Golimar underpass for traffic while work on Gizri underpass continued.

The soldiers also worked to help the citizens trapped in huge rain waters in different parts of the city besides dewatering at multiple locations to facilitate them. Army mobile recovery vehicles also provided help to the citizens whose cars and vehicles struck in flooded areas.

According to the latest reports, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) came to the succor of rain affected families of Karachi while keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities.

Pakistan Air Force also played important roles in different parts of the city which were badly affected by the heavy rain.

PAF officials also reached to the needy families during relief operations in affected areas inundated into heavy rain water.

In the first phase ration packs were delivered in various low lying areas in the vicinity of PAF Base Faisal and PAF Base Masroor, including Grex, Masroor Colony, Budhni Goth, Haji Muhammad Goth, Musharraf Colony, Bilal Colony, Shah Faisal Colony and Al-Falah Society, it further said.

“Around 1000 families were provided ration packs during the relief efforts by PAF,” the officials added.