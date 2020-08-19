UrduPoint.com
Pak-Army's Role Lauded In Restoration Of Peace At Regional, National Levels

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:03 PM

The representatives of all schools of thought have lauded the role of Pakistan Army for providing peaceful atmosphere to observe Muharram Ul Haram in Dera Ismail Khan over the last few years

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The representatives of all schools of thought have lauded the role of Pakistan Army for providing peaceful atmosphere to observe Muharram Ul Haram in Dera Ismail Khan over the last few years.

They were addressing a a divisional level "Muharram Apex Conference" organized by the Pakistan Army which was held here under the Chairmanship of Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) South Major General Omar Bashir.

They said along with the Pakistan Army, role of civil administration, police, business community and the local people has been highly commendable. Many events were also being organized this year for the promotion of peace and interfaith harmony.

The conference besides others was attended by Dera Commissioner Yahya Akhonzada, Station Commander Brigadier Qasim Shehzad, RPO Muhammad Yasin Farooq, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, DPO Capt (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner Tank, Assistant Commissioner Dera Mohsin Salahuddin.

Former MPA Abdul Haleem Kasuria, Allama Ramzan Tauqeer, Qari Khalil Ahmed Siraj, Syed Nazakat Hussain Gilani, Senior Vice President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Chaudhry Jamil Ahmed, President District Bar Dera Qaizar Khan Miankhel along with scholars, trustees and business community were also present on this occasion.

This was the first event held at the divisional level in which scholars and elders from not only Dera Ismail Khan but also Tank participated.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, the IGFC South said that the scholars and Zakirs would defeat the enemy with the power of great knowledge and would convey the message of peace to all.

The Muharram teaches us patience and endurance along with self-sacrifice and we have to move forward with the same spirit. On this, the participants said that due to the efforts of the Pakistan Army, peace has been restored not only at the regional but also national level.

