(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Thousands of people gathered in a rally led by Member of the National Assembly Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The rally started from Channar House and passed through the General Bus Stand and Dring Stadium before culminating at Farid Gate.

Participants carried placards with pictures of martyrs of the Pakistan Army. They chanted slogans in support of the armed forces and strongly condemned the May 9 incident. Upon reaching Farid Gate, MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar and other speakers addressed the gathering.

MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar said that the Pakistan Army's sacrifices are the foundation of the security and stability of the beloved homeland and that action against those responsible for the May 9 incident is the need of the hour.

He said that May 9 is the blackest day in Pakistan's history. Other rallies were also taken by Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, the school education Department and the Cholistan Development Authority.