Pak Army’s Sepoy, Teenager Martyred In Indian Firing Along With LoC, Says ISPR

Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:37 PM

The military media wing says four civilians including a woman and a 80-year old man were injured after Indian army targeted the civilian population in Tander sector of LoC.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2020) A soldier of Pakistan Army and a 15-year old boy were martyred while four other civilians including a woman were injured after Indian army restored unprovoked firing at Line of Control (LoC), the Inter Services-Public Relations said on Tuesday.

The military media wing said that the Indian army deliberately targeted the civil population in Barroaur Tandar sector with the LoC.

“Indian Army intentionally has targeted the civilian population,” said the ISPR.

It said: “Sepoy Shafique who fought for the motherland with bravery embraced martyrdom,”.

A 15-year old boy who was the resident of Barroaur Tandar was also martyred by the Indian army.

“Four civilians including a woman and a 80-year old man are among the injured,” said the ISPR DG. The injured who were the residents of Kartan village were shifted to nearby hospital for medical care.

Pakistan Army gave befitting reply to Indian army and targeted their check-posts.

