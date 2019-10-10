UrduPoint.com
Pak Army’s Soldier Martyred In Indian Army’s Violations Of Ceasefire Across LoC: ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:27 PM

Pak army’s soldier martyred in Indian army’s violations of ceasefire across LoC: ISPR

ISPR says Pak army gave befitting response to Indian army by targeting their posts alongside of LoC

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-10th Oct, 2019) A Pakistani soldier was martyred and two civilians were injured in result of Indian army’s ceasefire violations across the Line of Control k(LoC), the army media say.

According to ISPR, Sepoy Niamat Wali embraced martyrdom in the line of duty when Indian troops while violating ceasefire opened fires in Hajipir sector of Azad Kashmir along with the LoC.

Indian troops also violated ceasefire nearby Baroh and Chirikot sector alongside the line of control, and opened fires while injuring two women in Serian village.

The Pak army, in response to Indian army’s ceasefire violations, targeted Indian army posts and left them significantly damaged.

The army media wing said that there were reports of casualties of Indian soldiers.

The civilians who fell injured in Indian army’s previous ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control. Before that, the Foreign Office had summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged strong protest against ceasefire violations of Indian forces along the Line of Control on Oct 6 and Oct 7.

The ISPR said that Pakistan Army is capable for befitting response to any move of enemies and will continue to sacrifice for the motherland.

