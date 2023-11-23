Open Menu

Pak Army's Special Measures Continue To Enhance Capacity Of KP Police In Anti-terror Operations

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The special measures of Pakistan Army continued to enhance capacity of Khyber Pakthunkhwa police in anti-terrorism operations.

Special training is being provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police especially police personnel working in the newly merged tribal districts by Pakistan Army to enhance their capacity regarding anti terrorism and non-conventional war operations, security officials told APP on Thursday.

Till date, 23,792 police officials were provided professional training in five different phases by the renowned instructors of Pakistan Army. Besides, over 600 police officials have been provided SSG specialized training, 300 officials master training and 34 officials IED's defusing training.

In this regard, 40 police personnel were being provided three weeks special training at Spinwam area of North Waziristan tribal district.

During the last two years, 4,000 personnel had been provided training on modern lines by Pakistan Army in North Waziristan.

The use of weapons, search operation and protection of citizens in emergency situations also became part of these trainings.

Due to these trainings, police personnel of KP would effectively counter terrorism and play key role in establishment of peace in future.

In addition to it, heirs of 53 martyrs of police in North Waziristan is being looked after by Pakistan Army

Pakistan Army would continue make efforts to enhance capacity of other security institutions. These measures would help all security institutions to work jointly for complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

APP/fam

