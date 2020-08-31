Pak Army’s three soldiers embrace martyrdom in South Waziristan

(@fidahassanain)

ISPR says the three soldiers were martyred during an operation against terrorists in South Waziristan.

According to a statement released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the three soldiers were martyred as terrorists fired at security forces during the operation.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Nadeem, Sepoy Saleem and Lance Naik Musawar.

Four other soldiers were also injured.