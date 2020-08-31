UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army’s Three Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In South Waziristan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 16 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 01:08 PM

Pak Army’s three soldiers embrace martyrdom in South Waziristan

ISPR says the three soldiers were martyred during an  operation against terrorists in South Waziristan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) Three soldiers embraced martyrdom during a search operation by security forces in South Waziristan on Monday.

According to a statement released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the three soldiers were martyred as terrorists fired at security forces during the operation.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Nadeem, Sepoy Saleem and Lance Naik Musawar.

Four other soldiers were also injured.

Related Topics

Injured South Waziristan ISPR

Recent Stories

Center making every possible effort to resolve lin ..

2 minutes ago

Taiwan toddler survives terrifying kite flight

2 minutes ago

Normalcy returns to Karachi

2 minutes ago

Israel’s first commercial flight to arrive in Ab ..

13 minutes ago

PM warns 'tough action' against people fanning sec ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus patients decline as 6 perish, 213 repo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.