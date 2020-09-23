Pak Army’s two soldiers martyred by Indian firing at LoC

(@fidahassanain)

MUZZAFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) At least two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom after unprovoked firing of Indian army in Deva sector along with Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

ISPR said that Indian army violated 2333 times in Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan Army retaliated Indian army and gave them befitting reply. Pakistan targeted their posts and caused Indian army huge loss in response, the military wing said.