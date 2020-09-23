UrduPoint.com
Pak Army’s Two Soldiers Martyred By Indian Firing At LoC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:58 PM

Pak Army’s two soldiers martyred by Indian firing at LoC

Inter-Services Public Relations has said that Pakistan Army’s two soldiers Wasim Ali and Noor Hassan have embraced martyrdom in result of Indian firing in Deva Sector at Line of Control (LoC).

MUZZAFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) At least two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom after unprovoked firing of Indian army in Deva sector along with Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

Pakistan Army soldiers Wasim Ali and Noor Hassan were martyred in result of Indian army’s firing in Deva Sector.

ISPR said that Indian army violated 2333 times in Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan Army retaliated Indian army and gave them befitting reply. Pakistan targeted their posts and caused Indian army huge loss in response, the military wing said.

