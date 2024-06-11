Open Menu

Pak-Australia Agreed To Collaborate On Water Security

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Pak-Australia agreed to collaborate on water security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) PM's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam met with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins here on Tuesday and discussed range of bilateral issues of mutual interest including COP-29, water security, forest fires, climate resilience community, GLOFIII and Climate Change Authority.

Both sides agreed to closely collaborate on water security and agriculture. The Australian side would provide technical assistance to Pakistan for water security management, a news release said.

The PM's Coordinator underscored, water security is Pakistan's most critical development challenge and sustainable management of water is indispensable for sustainable development.

Keeping the significance of water in view, she is working on GLOFIII project in Pakistan which will at one hand reduce the risks of floods in northern areas while on the other hand provide huge reservoirs of water to be used by water scarce districts, she added.

H.E Neil Hawkins while reiterating his resolve of close collaboration with Pakistan, stated that the Australian Government's main focus in Pakistan was to work on climate change and gender. Australian High Commissioner also presented a coffee table book ' Australian Journey-Our Country' to the PM's aide. The both sides agreed on consistent engagements to further deepen their ties in climate initiatives.

The meeting was marked with traditional warmth, understanding and trust.

