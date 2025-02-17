Open Menu

Pak-Australia Business Council Delegation Meets Commerce Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A delegation of the Pakistan-Australia Business Council (PABC) met with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, to discuss trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The minister highlighted the steady growth in Pakistan’s exports to Australia and the rising flow of remittances from the Pakistani community there,said a press release issued here on Monday.

He emphasized the strong goodwill between the two nations and underscored the need for increased high-level engagements to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The minister acknowledged the significant role played by the Pakistani diaspora in Australia, noting their contributions to the country’s economy and society.

He also appreciated the efforts of PABC in fostering business linkages and facilitating bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

Jam Kamal Khan also pointed out that while trade between Pakistan and Australia has been expanding, there remains considerable untapped potential.

He called for deeper collaboration in key sectors, including trade, investment, and education, stressing that a large number of Pakistani students are already benefiting from Australia’s higher education institutions.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing relations with Australia and expressed optimism about future cooperation.

He highlighted cricket as a shared passion that continues to bring people from both nations closer together.

