Pak-Australia Cricket Series; Admin finalizes all arrangements including security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration has finalized all the arrangements including security for Pakistan-Australia cricket series that is scheduled to commence here from March 4.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmed Khan visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed all the arrangements to make the security foolproof for the series.

He informed that Punjab Law Minister, Raja Basharat also chaired a meeting on Thursday and directed the authorities concerned to make foolproof security for Pakistan-Australia cricket series as the government would not tolerate any negligence in that regard.

"All arrangements should also be made up to the mark so that the visiting team can be made aware of the hospitality of Pakistanis," the minister added.

Commissioner Noor ul Amin Mengal, Regional Police Officer Ashfaq Khan, Additional Commissioner, Coordination, Saif Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq, City Police Officer, Omar Saeed and other officers were present in the meeting.

Raja Basharat said, "The return of international cricket to Pakistan is good for the country and it is high time to show the world that we provide secure environment to the people. International sportsmen will project our soft image in the world. It is in the national interest to co-operate fully with the law enforcement agencies to maintain the best possible discipline.

All available resources should be utilized to avoid any untoward incident," he said.

The minister directed that an effective traffic control mechanism should be set up and an alternative route be provided to the citizens.

The meeting was informed that with the help of Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies as well as Islamabad administration, the district administration had made foolproof security arrangements for the series.

Three control rooms had been set up. Walkthrough gates, CCTV cameras and NADRA verification counter were installed at the stadium. The area had been cleared from the encroachments to end the traffic rush, he said.

A special squad had also been constituted by the City Traffic Police to control traffic flow and manage parking of vehicles during the matches.

Bomb Disposal Squad of the Civil Defence would be present at the stadium during the matches and uninterrupted power supply would also be ensured by IESCO. Ambulances and Fire Brigade vehicles would also be available at the stadium.

All the arrangements, including parking stands, lighting and bus shuttle service, had also been finalised to facilitate the people.

The commissioner directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for the series till February 26, the spokesman informed.