Pak-Australia Cricket Series; Admin finalizes all arrangements including security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration has finalized all the arrangements including security for Pakistan-Australia practice session and first test match to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during February 27 to March 8.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmed Khan after reviewing all the arrangements at Rawalpindi cricket stadium had directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to make the security foolproof.

He informed that Punjab Law Minister, Raja Basharat also instructed the authorities to finalize all the arrangements up to the mark and warned that the government would not tolerate any negligence in this regard.

Raja Basharat said, "The return of international cricket to Pakistan was good for the country and it is high time to show the world that we provide secure environment to the people. International sportsmen will project our soft image in the world. It is in the national interest to co-operate fully with the law enforcement agencies to maintain the best possible discipline. All available resources should be utilized to avoid any untoward incident," he said.

The Law Minister directed that an effective traffic control mechanism should be set up and an alternative route be provided to the citizens.

The minister was briefed that with the help of Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies as well as Islamabad administration, the district administration of Rawalpindi had made foolproof security arrangements for the series.

Three control rooms had been set up. Walkthrough gates, CCTV cameras and NADRA verification counter were installed at the stadium. The area had been cleared from the encroachments to end the traffic rush, he said.

A special squad had also been constituted by the City Traffic Police to control traffic flow and manage parking of vehicles during the matches.

Bomb Disposal Squad of the Civil Defence would be present at the stadium during the matches and uninterrupted power supply would also be ensured by IESCO. Ambulances and Fire Brigade vehicles would also be available at the stadium.

All the arrangements, including parking stands, lighting and bus shuttle service, had also been finalized to facilitate the people.

The City Traffic Police had formulated a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth flow of Traffic on the main roads particularly adjoining the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where Pakistan and Australia teams are scheduled to practice and play first test match from February 27 to March 8.

As many as 350 traffic police personnel were deployed on special duties during the practice and match days to divert traffic on alternative routes.

According to Chief Traffic Officer Naveed Irshad, the Stadium Road from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road on both sides would remain completely closed during the match days.

However, the traffic coming from Islamabad would be able to use Expressway and Murree Road from Faizabad. While, the traffic coming from 9th Avenue to Double Road would enter Rawalpindi via IJP Road, Pandora Chowk, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Piwadhai Mor and Chak Madad.

Traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad via Double Road, 9th Avenue would be able to enter Islamabad from Faizabad.

Additional Traffic Wardens had also been deployed ensure traffic flow on the alternative routes, he said adding, CTP would utilize all available resources for the convenience of citizens and to maintain traffic flow on city roads.

