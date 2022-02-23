Pak-Australia Cricket Series; Commissioner, RPO visit Rwp Cricket Stadium to check arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan here on Wednesday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed all the arrangements being finalized to make the security foolproof for Pakistan-Australia cricket series that is scheduled to commence from March 4.

Chairing a meeting held at the stadium the commissioner directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for the series till February 26.

He said that negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The meeting was attended among others by City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed and Additional Commissioner, Saif Anwar Jappa.

The commissioner directed the officers to utilize all available resources to make the security foolproof for the cricket stadium, its surroundings and cricket teams during the cricket series.

They were also briefed about all the arrangements including traffic. The RPO said that the best security and traffic arrangements would be ensured for the cricket series.

The RPO also gave instructions to the concerned officers for preparing a comprehensive plan for elaborate security for the series.

He said that walk through gates should also be installed at the entry gates.