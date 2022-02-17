UrduPoint.com

Pak-Australia Cricket Series; SSP Operations Visits Rwp Cricket Stadium To Check Security Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik on Thursday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed all the arrangements being finalized to make the security foolproof for Pakistan-Australia cricket series that is scheduled to commence from March 4

Chief Traffic Officer, Naveed Irshad, SP Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema, SP Kohsar Haider Ali, ASP New Town and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

Police officers checked the security and other arrangements including on ground traffic arrangements being finalized under the traffic plan formulated for the cricket series.

The SSP directed the officers to utilize all available resources to make the security foolproof for the cricket stadium, its surroundings and cricket teams during the cricket series. The SSP was also briefed about all the arrangements including traffic.

He said that the best security and traffic arrangements would be ensured for the cricket series.

The SSP also gave instructions to the concerned officers for preparing a comprehensive plan for elaborate security for the series.

