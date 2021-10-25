Pak-Australia Strategic Forum distributes gifts among Kailash community

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) ::Caravan Safeerani Aman-o-Muhbbat (Delegation of ambassadors of Peace and love) members of Line Club visited Kumrat, Chitral on a four-day visit.

During the visit, the caravan also visited Kailash Valley where gifts were distributed among Kailash women from Pakistan-Australia Strategic Forum to facilitate them regarding upcoming religious festival Chattar Mass in December.

The delegation is comprised of doctors, professors, engineers, intellectuals and members of civil society.

The gifts were distributed on behalf of Zeeshan Raza, a Pakistani based in Australia, through his co-coordinator in Pakistan, Sabteen Raza Lodhi. Around 70 Kalashi including the male and female Qazi (religious leaders) received the gifts.

The Kalash people were told that Chief Executive of Chitral travel Bureau Syed Harir Shah will convey all their problems to PASF, which will be sent to Zeeshan Raza so that local problems could be alleviated.

Sabteen Raza assured that in consultation with Kailash elders, PASF would also arrange hostels for Kailash students in Peshawar or Islamabad so that they could pursue higher education.

Representing the Kailash people, social activist Lok Rehmat Kailash said it was very important to set up a hostel for Kailash students and take necessary steps to preserve the Kailash culture and pass it on to the new generation to keep this culture alive.

Pakistan-Australia Strategic Forum Coordinator for Chitral Syed Harir Shah said, in future, this organization intends to do a lot more for the Kailash tribe. On this occasion, Kailash women Mir Kahi and Lali Gul thanked them for the gifts.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of Kailash tribe who, according to the Kailash tradition, put a necklace around their necks called Chimani, to honor the guests. A large number of people from Kalash community were also present on the occasion.