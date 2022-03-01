Pak-Australia test match; Citizens advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal on Tuesday advised the citizens to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience as Double Road would remain closed for the practice sessions and cricket match between Pakistan and Australia

He informed that a comprehensive traffic plan had been devised by City Traffic Police for the convenience of the public for Feb 27 to March 8.

He said that the Stadium Road, 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic during the period. Traffic from Rawalpindi to 9th Avenue Islamabad would be allowed through Faizabad.

Similarly, traffic coming from 9th Avenue towards Rawalpindi would use Faizabad or IJP road rather than Double Road and would be diverted to adjacent roads like Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory up to Pirwadhai, he said.

During the movement of the cricket teams, Murree Road from 6th Road to Faizabad would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic on both sides, he said adding, Islamabad bound vehicles from Rawalpindi would be diverted from 6th Road to Saidpur Road and from Ghousia Chowk Farooq Azam Road to Kurri Road.

While Rawalpindi bound traffic coming from Islamabad would be diverted to Expressway. General car parking for the spectators had been arranged mainly at Civil Aviation ground near Shaheen Chowk Rawal Road, he added.

Apart from this, another parking would also be available at Government College Satellite Town which would have entry from 5th Road main gate and exit from 6th Road back gate.

The motorcycle parking had been arranged at Rawal Park near Shaheen Chowk. However, in case of shortage of parking space another spot for the motorcycle parking had also been designated at Civil Aviation ground. Shuttle service would also be provided to the Cricket lovers from the parking area to the stadium, he added.

Commissioner urged the public to cooperate with the administration and Traffic Wardens and follow the diversion plan to avoid any inconvenience.