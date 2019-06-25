UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Automobile Companies Hold B2B Meeting With Chinese Company

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:34 PM

Pak automobile companies hold B2B meeting with Chinese company

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Tuesday conducted various business-to-business (B2B) meetings in automobile sector at the Punjab Agri Expo 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Tuesday conducted various business-to-business (B2B) meetings in automobile sector at the Punjab Agri Expo 2019.

The PCJCCI initiated the meeting with Shifeng and Dailuda, a leading Chinese agricultural machinery and automobile manufacturing company. Various companies like Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers, Guard Group, Master Motor Corporation, Jaffer Brothers, Rimtaj Industries and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited were part of the meeting.

On this occasion, PCJCCI Secretary General Salahudin Hanif, and Everest International Expo CEO, Mr Fa Wen Yen said that such B2B meetings would help develop smooth bilateral trade between Pakistan and China.

During the inauguration of B2B session, Salahuddin Hanif said, "These sessions will open new vistas of opportunities for Pakistani investors and their Chinese counterparts." He especially mentioned the keen interest of Dailuda and Shifeng which was exhibiting products like tractors, truck, three-wheelers, diesel engine and electric vehicle and other automobile products at this expo.

He was of the view that counseling with Chinese business community was mandatory to increase the quantum of trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He claimed that the PCJCCI expedited the efforts to hold business-to-business exhibition with the aim to provide one-stop shop for all industry products from processing technology to the finished products, which would help develop bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

Mr Niu Zhi, representative of Shifeng and Dailuda Company said, "We want to introduce innovative contemporary technology of Europe to Pakistan." He mentioned that new construction machinery from China was equivalent to the price of used and old construction machinery at the moment being imported from Europe.

While, PCJCCI Executive Committee members Daud Ahmad and Farooq Ali Khan Sherwani said that China had been an incredible support to Pakistan at all times. The continuous assistance of China would do wonders for the emerging economic status of Pakistan and these B2B meetings would certainly have a positive impact on the business community, they observed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Punjab Europe China Company Vehicle Agri Price Chamber 2019 Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Baloch people deserve a salute for 'no' to India's ..

40 seconds ago

South Asia Regional Qualifying Event Of Itf Asia 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Nigeria's Kalu '100% ready' after collapse

42 seconds ago

UK demands probe into HK police action, suspends e ..

43 seconds ago

Russia Remains Lithuania's Main Trade Partner - Li ..

46 seconds ago

27 Proclaimed Offenders held in Faisalabad

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.